How many episodes of Yellowjackets season 2 will there be? After a little over the year, one of the most engrossing shows of recent times is back, and not a moment too soon!

The horror series, following a group of teenagers lost in Canadian wilderness and their adult counterparts, kicked off with a bang in late 2021, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats ever since. Between the sharp writing of the thriller series, and the exceptional Yellowjackets cast, there’s nothing else quite like this story on TV right now.

If you’re looking to keep up week-to-week, then we can tell you exactly how many episodes are in Yellowjackets season 2. We’ll also cover when it starts and finishes and where you can stream it. No turbulence, thankfully.

Yellowjackets season 2 has nine episodes. This is actually one episodes less than the previous season, but don’t worry, that just means the storyline is even more thrilling.

The first episode premieres on March 26, and the last will come out on May 21. Our Yellowjackets season 2 streaming guide covers where you can watch the show – thankfully, there are options for both American and British viewers.

