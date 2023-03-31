Who does Elijah Wood play in Yellowjackets? The Lord of the Rings star has joined one of the most exciting shows running, and naturally his character’s a bit of an odd one.

He joins the Yellowjackets cast as part of Misty’s storyline, which should tell you everything. They meet due to a shared interest in, well, being very good at being very nosy, since they both consider themselves professional amateur detectives.

We get a brief glimpse of Wood in Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2, where he debuts on the thriller series. But who does Elijah Wood play in Yellowjackets? We’ve done some sleuthing of our own to find out.

Who does Elijah Wood play in Yellowjackets?

Elijah Wood plays Walter in Yellowjackets, under the screenname PuttingtheSickinForensics. He’s part of a citizen detective forum Misty’s using, and the two meet after trolling each other’s methods. How else do online relationships form?

We only see him briefly in Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2, as a family member of someone in the care home Misty works in. He narrates his own comments as she reads them, foreshadowing they’re eventual meetings. We know from trailers for the horror series that when they meet, there’s chemistry too – oh my.

We don’t know the extent of Wood’s role, but the season is young. Have a look at our guide to who’s in Lottie’s visions and our Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1 recap for more. Yellowjackets is available on Paramount Plus and Showtime, depending on your region.