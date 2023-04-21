What is the Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 release date? A breakout hit, the show has amassed a fervent audience thanks to some well-crafted mysteries and an amazing set of actors.

Indeed, the Yellowjackets cast are well worth tuning in for, even besides the fact the horror series is completely captivating. As season 2 of the thriller series rolls on, we can keep you up to date on when each episode is available.

Our guide to the Yellowjackets season 2, episode 6 release date will give you all the info you need to make sure you’re totally up to date. Now – on we go.

When is the Yellowjackets season 2, episode 4 release date?

The Yellowjackets season 2, episode 6 release date is April 28, 2023, at 00:00 PST/08:00 GMT for Paramount Plus and Showtime. Episodes become available on streaming services two days before airing on cable in the US on Showtime at 09:00 pm PST the following Sunday.

If you’re American, you have two disparate ways to keep up with the TV series. For British viewers, Paramount Plus is the best way to do so.

This is a new strategy for Yellowjackets, which was previously only available on television to start. The incredible popularity and Paramount’s desire to grow its platform likely prompted this hybrid model. Whatever the case, it makes catching the latest episode easy and convenient.

