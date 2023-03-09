Wolf Pack season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Wolf Pack season 2 release date? The series. following a group of teenagers whose worlds turn upside down when a wildfire in California awakens a supernatural beast, first aired in January 2023.

Releasing the same day as the Teen Wolf movie on Paramount Plus, the fantasy series stars genre icon Sarah Michelle Gellar as an arson investigator. Gellar is no stranger to mystical creatures and bloody murder after playing the iconic Buffy Summers in TV series Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

She was a nice net for Wolf Pack, according to showrunner Jeff Davis who admitted to CBR he was “just as surprised as anybody else” she said yes. Believe in yourself, Jeff! Now, don’t go off howling at the moon, because we’ve got all the details on the Wolf Pack season 2 release date.

Wolf Pack season 2 release date speculation

Wolf Pack season 2 has not yet been confirmed, so there is no season 2 release date. Given that season 1 only premiered in January 2023, we likely have a bit of a wait.

With the season 1 finale landing on the streaming service in mid-March, the Wolf Pack season 2 release date will probably not be until sometime around late 2024, if greenlit at all.

We have no official word on season 2 yet, and it’ll all come down to the viewership for the first season, with Davis telling SFX Magazine “If enough subscribers sign up, if enough people watch, then we will get serious about it.”

Wolf Pack season 2 plot speculation

There is no confirmed plot for season 2. We’re unlikely to get any hints until a season 2 for the drama series is announced or the finale tees up a continuation of the story.

Perhaps the ending will be written in a way that would make the season self-contained should it not get the go-ahead for another round, or it may go the route of most things these days and tease more without knowing if it can deliver. On this, Davis said, “As you are doing the first season and setting up all these threads, you always start thinking a little further down the line… but nothing too concrete, yet.”

Wolf Pack season 2’s plot would probably continue its current route of being a bit edgier than Davis’ other supernatural show, Teen Wolf, “I don’t want to do the same show. I want to do something more adult, a little bit extreme in places. Not necessarily darker, but a little bit more sophisticated in terms of themes.”

Wolf Pack season 2 cast speculation

There is no official cast list for Wolf Pack season 2. But, assuming nothing too shocking happens to the main stars at the close of season 1, we can safely assume Sarah Michelle Gellar will return.

And we’re sure the show’s crew would like that, given that Davis has been singing her praises. “It’s not a vanity title for her,” he said. “She takes the role very seriously and she’s been involved in a lot.”

We can also guess the series’ other main cast will probably be in season 2, including Armani Jackson as Everett Lang, Bella Shepard as Blake Navarro, Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna Briggs, Tyler Lawrence Gray as Harlan Briggs, and Rodrigo Santoro as Garrett Briggs.

None of this is set in stone, so stay tuned.

And that’s all we know about Wolf Pack season 2. More updates are sure to come soon when Paramount announces whether the series will continue.

