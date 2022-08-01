Halo season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more

What is the Halo season 2 release date? Based on the popular video game franchise, Halo is a military sci-fi series with a huge story to tell. Master Chief is a man of few words, but he’s a leader and one that heads out on a mission into space to protect Earth from a species of aliens called the Covenant, hell-bent on destroying humanity.

In terms of transferring this iconic game into a TV series, well, that was a long time coming and, at times, felt like it would never make it to screens. Thankfully it did, although reactions to the show were mixed. Viewers watched as Halo season 1 followed the Spartans, led by Master Chief, in their war against the Covenant.

Season 2 will see a change-up of showrunner from Steven Kane to ‘Fear the Walking Dead and ‘Brave New World’s Dave Wiener. So, there’s lots to talk about in where the show will go in next. So, let’s take a look at what we know so far about Halo season 2’s release date, trailer, plot, cast, and more.

Halo season 2 release date speculation

Even before the premiere of season 1, Paramount had already revealed they would be renewing Halo for a season 2, but there’s no specific release date as of August 2022.

During a ViacomCBS presentation in February 2022, Paramount Plus’ chief programming officer Tanya Giles said, “Halo is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount Plus, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to.”

We know that filming for Halo season 1 took place in part in Budapest, Hungary. And it appears Halo protagonist Master Chief, played by Pablo Schreiber, returned to Hungary in July 2022, posting on Instagram, “Beautiful Hungary! My second home for much of the last 2 years. Happy to be back…”

If Halo season 2 is back filming, then we can speculate that a release date will possibly be early-mid 2023.

Halo season 2 plot speculation

Halo season 1 had a big task to embark on, reimagining the iconic gaming series into a TV show that viewers could enjoy. Season 1’s plot took a few liberties with the game’s story, but the basic plot was the same.

That said some fans were displeased by Master Chief’s face reveal in the very first episode, something that was never done in the games. But that, of course, didn’t stop Halo from getting greenlit for a second season.

Pablo Schrieber defended the unmasking as an important part of keeping the show alive for seasons to come during an interview with Den of Geek, “Without getting the helmet off and without getting access to the face, you really are not able to take an audience on the long journey we want to take them on.”

So, what can viewers expect from season 2? Pablo Schreiber’s co-star Natascha McElhone, who plays scientist Dr Halsey, told Radio Times, “I’ve seen a couple of scripts, but I guess I’m just hoping that the season that we’ve planted for the characters that you’ve seen in season 1 will just continue to flourish, and we’ll get deeper and darker into all of that.”

With season 1’s finale, ‘Transcendence’, all but confirming the continuation of the war between Earth and the Covenant, there’s plenty more to dig into with this epic battle. Viewers also saw Cortana (Jen Taylor) take control of Master Chief’s body with Dr Halsey escaping the UNSC, setting a new path forward for the main characters.

Speaking to Deadline, executive producer Kiki Wolfkill kept fairly tight-lipped on season 2’s plot but spoke of some important characters that will potentially continue to thrive, “I will say we love all three characters – the Master Chief, Soren, and Kwan – and they all have such an interesting dynamic together. To me, that’s something that I would love to see more of.” Given this, we’ll take a look at the Halo season 2 cast.

Halo season 2 cast speculation

In terms of the Halo season 2 cast, it’s all speculation for now, with confirmation on returning, departing, and entirely new characters expected to become clearer when the trailer and episodes release.

For now, if we think about how Halo season 1 ended, we think it’s safe to say we can expect the following cast members to reprise their roles:

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief

Nastascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey

Jennifer Taylor as Cortana

Bookeen Woodbine as Soren-066

Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha

Shabana Azmi as Margaret Parangosky

Natasha Culzac as Riz-028

Olive Gray (as Dr Miranda Keyes

Kate Kennedy as Kai-125

Charlie Murphy as Makee

Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes

Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134

Halo season 2 trailer speculation

Considering the cast and crew potentially only returned to production in July 2022, a Halo season 2 trailer isn’t going to be released anytime soon.

What we do know is that Paramount dropped the trailer for season 1 almost two months before the premiere of the show, meaning we’ll at least get a couple of months heads up, and a sneak peek trailer at what we can expect. We’ll be sure to update this guide as and when we hear more.

And there it is, everything we know about Halo season 2 so far. We’ll be sure to update this guide as big news drops about the sci-fi show. In the meantime, if you’re looking to scratch that nerdy itch, then check out our list of the best Star Wars series.