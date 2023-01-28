How many episodes of Wolf Pack are there? If you like teen dramas, and more specifically, teen dramas about werewolves, then you’re in for a treat because Wolf Pack is finally here.

Wolf Pack is a new TV series from the creator of Teen Wolf, Jeff Davis, starring horror series royalty Sarah Michelle Gellar. It made its debut on streaming service Paramount Plus on January 26, on the same day as the new Teen Wolf movie.

The drama series is adapted from a book of the same name by Edo van Belkom, which follows a group of young werewolves who are rescued from a devastating forest fire, who grow up to go to high school together among with non-werewolf children. If you’ve started watching it, you’re probably gripped. But how many episodes of Wolf Pack are there?

How many episodes of Wolf Pack are there?

There are eight episodes in the first season of Wolf Pack. New episodes release weekly on Paramount Plus, releasing every Thursday. This means the final episode will debut on March 16th.

