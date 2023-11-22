How long is Wish? The Disney movie’s runtime explained

How long is Wish? From puppets wanting to be real boys, to paupers getting three wishes from a genie, anyone who’s anyone has had a wish or two granted by the House of Mouse, and now we have a whole movie on that very subject.

Wish is the newest Disney movie to hit big screens, and serves as a throwback to the classic techniques of some of the best animated movies by blending 2D and 3D animation. You’ll have to see for yourself if the new movie can make all your dreams come true, but we’re here to help you out when it comes to matters of runtime. To find out how long Wish is, read ahead.

How long is Wish?

Wish is 1 hour and 35 minutes long, making it one of the shortest Disney movies in the last few years.

Since 2020, the average animated movie from Disney clocks in at just under two hours. Wish’s shortened runtime might be because of the more technically-demanding style of the animation, since it would have likely taken longer to make.

Still, we expect the full range of usual must-haves to be included in the family movie; memorable Disney songs, a classic Disney villain, and maybe even a new addition to our best Disney princesses list.

After you’ve seen Wish, why not head over to Disney Plus to check out the rest of the animated collection there? There’s plenty new on Disney Plus this month, so you shouldn’t be left wishing for more!

