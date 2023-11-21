Does Wish have a post-credit scene?

Everyone knows that Disney loves teasers! So, here is our spoiler-free guide answering if there is a Wish post-credit scene to look out for.

King Magnifico smiling while glowing blue bubbles float around him in the Disney movie Wish
Emma-Jane Betts's Avatar

Does Wish have a post-credit scene? The House of Mouse is back with a brand-new film. But in a world of constant sequels and teasers, fans may be wondering if they need to stick around for any extra clips at the end of Wish.

Wish may technically be a new movie from Disney, but that doesn’t mean it’s free from some franchise treatment. Be it Disney princesses, Marvel movies, or hidden easter eggs, the studio loves to add teasers and clips to our favorite Disney movies time and time again. So, with the Wish release date finally here, you may be wondering if the film has any secrets. Well, here’s our spoiler-free guide breaking down if you need to stay for any post-credit scenes this time around.

Is there a Wish post-credit scene?

Yes! There’s a Wish post-credit scene, friends. So be sure to stay in your cinema seats if you want to catch some extra Disney magic.

As we mentioned above, this is a spoiler-free guide. So, we won’t tell you exactly what happens in the short clip. But we will say it’s very cute and wholesome, and (if you want to feel sentimental) we recommend sticking around to watch the short scene.

The good news is that the post-credit scene isn’t a teaser for a potential Wish 2 or anything like that, though. So, if you need to make a quick exit from the theatre, don’t worry, you won’t be missing anything important. The choice is completely up to you and your schedule.

However, if you are like us here at The Digital Fix, more is always best when it comes to an animated movie.

Emma-Jane Betts is the Guides Editor of The Digital Fix. She helps our team cover all your favorite TV shows and movies, keeps all our guides up to date, and makes sure all our lists are filled with trusty recommendations. Emma-Jane is an entertainment journalist with over four years of editorial experience; she has covered film festivals, appeared on multiple radio shows, attended press conferences held by the likes of Amazon and Disney, and is a Rotten-Tomatoes-approved film critic. She’s also worked in the film industry and in a literary agency. You’ll likely find her rewatching The Lord of the Rings or quoting obscure horror movies in her spare time.