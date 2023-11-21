Does Wish have a post-credit scene? The House of Mouse is back with a brand-new film. But in a world of constant sequels and teasers, fans may be wondering if they need to stick around for any extra clips at the end of Wish.

Wish may technically be a new movie from Disney, but that doesn’t mean it’s free from some franchise treatment. Be it Disney princesses, Marvel movies, or hidden easter eggs, the studio loves to add teasers and clips to our favorite Disney movies time and time again. So, with the Wish release date finally here, you may be wondering if the film has any secrets. Well, here’s our spoiler-free guide breaking down if you need to stay for any post-credit scenes this time around.

Is there a Wish post-credit scene?

Yes! There’s a Wish post-credit scene, friends. So be sure to stay in your cinema seats if you want to catch some extra Disney magic.

As we mentioned above, this is a spoiler-free guide. So, we won’t tell you exactly what happens in the short clip. But we will say it’s very cute and wholesome, and (if you want to feel sentimental) we recommend sticking around to watch the short scene.

The good news is that the post-credit scene isn’t a teaser for a potential Wish 2 or anything like that, though. So, if you need to make a quick exit from the theatre, don’t worry, you won’t be missing anything important. The choice is completely up to you and your schedule.

However, if you are like us here at The Digital Fix, more is always best when it comes to an animated movie.

For more on the new movie, here is our guide on how to watch Wish now. We also have articles breaking down everything you need to know about the Frozen 3 release date and the Zootopia 2 release date as well.

Finally, if you are after the top cinematic must-sees, here are our lists of the best Disney villains, the best family movies, and the best movies of all time.