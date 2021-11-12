Pixar’s first TV series, Win or Lose, gets new logo for Disney Plus Day

Pixar is making its first animated series with Win or Lose, an original show coming to streaming service Disney Plus. The production has been in the works for sometime, and now we have a logo treatment.

Michael Yates and Carrie Hobson are writing and directing the TV series, which is the first piece of long-form episodic programme made by Pixar. The company has worked on projects that weren’t feature-length before, like on Dug Days, the spin-off from Up, but those were shorts, whereas Win or Lose will be a full drama in and of itself. Right now, we don’t know a whole lot, other than it’ll be a classic sports story, of a young team working their way through a tournament.

According to the synopsis on IMDb, each episode will follow a different character’s perspective, which is a suitably Pixar twist on the whole concept. The plot description otherwise reads: “The story will follow a middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game.” No cast has been announced as yet.

You can check out the Win or Lose graphic below, released for Disney Plus Day, a celebration of everything coming to the service in the coming months and years.

⚾ Step up to the plate and check out this first look art from @Pixar‘s Win or Lose, an all-new animated series coming to #DisneyPlus in Fall 2023! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/t0IXjzopZQ — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Win or Lose is set to premiere fall 2023, and will likely run weekly, which has been the standard model for Disney Plus series. Elsewhere, we’ve had reveals for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, Baymax, Hocus Pocus 2, and much more.