Andy Samberg and John Mulaney tease Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers movie for Disney Plus

Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers are coming back with a new adventure movie on streaming service Disney Plus. The film will be a hybrid of live-action and animation, with Adam Sandberg and John Mulaney in the lead roles.

During Disney Plus Day, in which a number of upcoming productions and releases were teased, Samberg and Mulaney provided a quick chat to discuss the film and their roles. “Now, I know what you’re thinking, ‘Another reboot, no!'” Samberg laughs. “But our film isn’t a reboot, it’s a comeback.” He then gestures towards a poster released by Disney that crosses out “reboot” for “comeback”.

Such language suggests this might be a sequel of some kind, perhaps one that somehow honours the original animated series and its feature-length adventures. Doing something like this is very in line with the history of Chip ‘n Dale to begin with – the two chipmunks are old mascots of Disney from the early ’40s, and they were given a glow up for Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers on the Disney Channel in 1989.

This new iteration was announced in late 2020, and sounds a lot like Chip ‘n Dale are getting another contemporary transformation, while still being as mischievous as ever.

Akiva Schaffer, who works with Andy Samberg on The Longely Island, is directing the kids family. We don’t know much else, beyond that Seth Rogen is also expected to appear.

Chip ‘n Dale Resuce Rangers will release on Disney Plus in spring 2022.