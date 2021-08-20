Who Framed Roger Rabbit 4K release coming in December

One of the best fantasy movies of all time, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, is coming to 4K. The new transfer of the Robert Zemeckis film will be out just in time for Christmas.

Set in an alternate 1947 where cartoons are real. Bob Hoskins plays Eddie Valiant, a detective who hates toons because one killed his partner. But when toon star Roger Rabbit is framed for murder, Eddie relents to help out the lowly bunny, uncovering a conspiracy to erase all toon kind in the process. Released in 1988, the adventure movie was standard-setting for its integration of live-action and animation, and in may ways remains unrivalled.

In the new 4K Blu-ray, we have a plethora of special features. Who Made Roger Rabbit is a new making of, hosted by Charles Fleischer, who voices Roger, and On Set! Benny The Cab goes deep on a particular scene. Two featurettes examine the filmmaking process: Before and After looks at how effects are added to shots, and Toon Stand-Ins shows rehearsal footage of the actors working with costumed stand-ins. There’s a deleted scene, and several Roger Rabbit shorts, too.

Zemeckis, Frank Marshall, Steve Starkey, Jeff Price, Peter Seaman and Ken Ralston provide a robust filmmakers audio commentary, which should be full of cool info. The Who Framed Roger Rabbit? 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray will come out on December 7.

The classic joins a stacked line-up of 4K release for this autumn and winter. You’ve got Labyrinth, Scream, The Shawshank Redemption, and Harry Potter, among others. If you’re in need of a worthwhile television to view them on, check out our best TVs guide.

