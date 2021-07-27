The Shawshank Redemption 4K release coming in September

Another of the best movies of all time is coming to 4K Blu-Ray. The Shawshank Redemption, the prison-break thriller movie based on Stephen King’s short story, is finally getting the treatment.

Narrated by Morgan Freeman’s Ellis ‘Red’ Redding, a prisoner at Shawshank State Prison, the story follows Andy Dufresne’s (Andy Robbins) early days in, and his eventual escape, from the jail. Over the course of years, the two grow close, making the eventual reward all the sweeter. Drawing from King’s short story Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption, the 1993 adaptation was Frank Darabont’s directorial debut, and has remained a career highlight for all involved.

Nearly three decades after it first hit theatres, we’re getting a 4K update, and naturally, there’s plenty of cool extras. Two scenes are given storyboard breakdowns, and new featurettes, Hope Springs Eternal: A Look Back at The Shawshank Redemption and Shawshank: The Redeeming Feature, explore the behind-the-scenes. Darabont himself has provided a director’s commentary, which is always worthwhile to learn anything and everything about a movie’s production. A few stills galleries let you examine specific shots yourself, then.

You can pick up the 4K version of Shawshank Redemption in physical or digital from September 14. More and more of the greatest movies are getting upscaled right now. Also this year, we have Harry Potter, Labyrinth, and Scream, all moving into the next level of visual fidelity for their respective anniversaries, and horror movie Children of the Corn.

