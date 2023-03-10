When is the new Luther movie on Netflix? Fans of John Luther: rejoice! After 5 seasons on TV, the gangster-grappling detective has made the transition to the big screen, with the all new Luther movie.

Luther: The Fallen Sun bring John Luther back to take on his deadliest and most terrifying foe yet. Starring Idris Elba and Andy Serkis, the thriller movie is a big game of cat and mouse as Luther tracks down David Robey on an international man-hunt.

The gritty action movie is packed full of twists and turns (check out our Luther: The Fallen Sun ending explained guide for all the answers), and will be essential viewing for fans of the TV series who now have the chance to see Elba in that famous coat for a whole 2 hours. The new movie has had a limited theatrical release, but if you want to watch it from the comfort of your own home here’s when the Luther movie is on Netflix.

When is the Luther movie on Netflix?

Luther: The Fallen Sun is on Netflix from March 10, 2023 onwards. That means that you can watch the Netflix movie right now.

So what’re you waiting for? If you’re a fan of the crime drama series, then there’s no more excuses, and your evening plans should now be sorted.

