Where does Fallen Sun take place in the Luther TV series timeline?

After four years away from our screens, DCI John Luther has finally returned in his first feature-length movie Fallen Sun.

A spin-off from one of the best TV series of all time, this new Netflix movie, Luther: Fallen Sun, will see DCI John Luther (Idris Elba) tackling his most deranged case as he tries to track down a merciless and cruel serial killer (Andy Serkis).

If you’ve been watching Luther, you’ll know that John’s got a storied history, having put some of London’s most dangerous criminals behind bars. So where does Luther: Fallen Sun take place in the Luther timeline? Well, it’s hard to say specifically, but we think we’ve figured it out. Warning spoilers for the detective movie ahead.

Fallen Sun begins before the events of Luther season 5 but then skips forward in time to after the final season is over.

How do we know this? Well, it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when Fallen Sun takes place, but a line of dialogue early in the film gives us a clue as to where it falls in the timeline.

When Robey’s watching Luther’s conviction, a BBC reporter says that Luther recently apprehended husband and wife serial killers Jeremy and Vivien Lake when he was arrested.

The Lakes were the villains of Luther season 5. That means the film’s prologue takes place before the events of Luther’s final season, while the majority of Fallen Sun takes place after the events of the fifth series. Got it? Good.

