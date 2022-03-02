West Side Story is now streaming on Disney Plus

You can now watch Steven Spielberg’s first musical on Disney Plus. West Side Story, a remake of the 1961 romance movie, can now be viewed on the streaming service for the low, low sum of free – excluding your standard monthly subscription.

Based on the 1957 Broadway musical, West Side Story follows two gangs, the Jets and Sharks, in New York City during the late ’50s. The members wrestle with each other amid gentrification and other social issues, their conflict often leading to tense stand-offs and violence. At the centre are Tony and Maria, who’ve fallen for each other despite their opposing allegiances. The story covers their attempt at finding love despite all the embittered hatred they’re surrounded by.

Tony Kushner provided the script for this version, having worked with Spielberg before on drama movies Lincoln and Munich. Though it’s an absolute spectacle, West Side Story failed to get any kind of ovation at the box office, only garnering $67 million. Opening against Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix Resurrections certainly didn’t help, even if it is Spielberg.

As of now, you can enjoy West Side Story from the comfort of your own home, via Disney Plus. Thankfully, this release isn’t part of Premier Access, so you need only be subscribed and you can watch to your heart’s content.

David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Rita Moreno, Ariana DeBose, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, and Jamila Velazquez are just some of the other actors in the massive ensemble cast. Production started between 2014 and 2017, with 20th Century Studios acquiring the rights for Spielberg to direct.

