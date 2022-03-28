Ariana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress at 2022 Oscars

Ariana DeBose has won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards. DeBose played Anita in the Steven Spielberg adaptation of Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents 1957 stage musical West Side Story.

Set in ’50s New York, the drama movie explores the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two street gangs from two different backgrounds. The Sharks, from Puerto Rico, find themselves harassed by the white gang The Jets. Eventually, Tony (Ansel Elgort), a member of The jets, falls in love with Maria (Rachel Zegler), who ‘belongs’ to The Sharks, and both try and leave their violent lives behind.

In the movie, Anita serves as Maria’s confidant who learns of their relationship and tries to help them escape the Jest and Sharks before circumstances see her betray Maria and Tony. The Best Supporting category was jam-packed with talented actors including The Lost Daughter’s Jessie Buckley, Belfast’s Judi Dench, The Power of the Dog’s Kirsten Dunst, and King Richard’s Aunjanue Ellis.

Unsurprisingly the 2022 Oscars ceremony has been a controversial one. The first thing that upset purists was the inclusion of a Fan Favourite category. This new award would be voted for by members of the public and was intended to increase general interest in the awards show.

Unfortunately, while some commentators liked the idea others were less keen. There have been suggestions made that the award may be a simple popularity competition with richer studios able to sway the public with expensive marketing strategies.

The more contentious decision however was the announcement that the presentation and acceptance of eight awards related to ”below the line’ achievements would be pre-recorded before the live ceremony.

Several protests have been organised to show support for the filmmakers relegated to the pre-recorded section. Some Academy members have promised to hold their awards upside down while others have signed a letter sent to the Academy criticising the decision.

