Nightmare Before Christmas director’s upcoming Netflix movie Wendell and Wild gets new teaser

A new teaser for Wendell and Wild, the new stop-motion animated movie from Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick, has been released by Netflix. In the short video, we learn the plot will involve an assassin, and get linked to a punk playlist curated by Kim, one of the characters.

The clip takes place in a high school, where Kim brings a boombox into a classroom where another pupil hides under a notebook. When she sits down, she leans forward and calls her classmate “the assassin”, and then we’re pointed toward a video where we can hear more of her favourite tunes. This is slightly longer than a previous teaser where we met Wendell and Wild, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.

Key and Peele, known for their sketch comedy TV series, co-wrote the fantasy movie with Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman. Little is known about the plot right now, besides that Wendell and Wild are demons of some description. Knowing all involved, it’s sure to be wild and eccentric and memorable.

This is Selick’s first directorial feature since 2009’s Coraline. The monster movie has been in development since at least 2015, and he’s since been attached to Little Nightmares, an animated series based on the horror games.

Keep an eye out for Kat, the teen protagonist in WENDELL & WILD—Henry Selick’s new animated film, co-written by Selick and Jordan Peele. Tune into her boombox at https://t.co/JPcanxHV2m WENDELL & WILD comes to Netflix in 2022 pic.twitter.com/mq5ZLpXU2H — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 8, 2021

You can listen to Kate’s playlist here:

Peele is going to have a big 2022. His next thriller movie, Nope, is expected next year, with Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun part of the cast. We know next to nothing about it, but frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator Hoyte van Hoytema is the cinematographer, so it’ll definitely look good. His movie Get Out was just named the best script of the 21st century, too.

We’ll keep you informed on the Wendell and Wild release date. Check out the best anime movies for some colourful worlds while you wait.