Jordan Peele wraps filming on new movie Nope

The director of the Oscar-winning horror movie Get Out, Jordan Peele, has just wrapped production on his latest project, Nope. The update on the thriller movie’s status comes way of Variety, who shared that cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, known for his work on Tenet and Dunkirk, was confirmed as Director of Photography for the upcoming flick and that filming for Nope has now finished.

The publication also revealed that Nope was shot on Kodak film, including 65mm film in IMAX format. This marks Peele’s first movie for IMAX, and considering how Hoytema is signed onto the project, fans can expect a large scale and impressive production. Hoytema has become somewhat of Hollywood’s go-to cinematographer in recent years. His work on the war movie Dunkirk earned him an Academy Award for best cinematographer, and past credits include Interstellar and the James Bond movie Spectre.

Hoytema is also a frequent collaborator of Christopher Nolan and is scheduled to reunite with the acclaimed filmmaker for the atomic bomb movie Oppenheimer. We are curious to see what Hoytema brings to Nope and how his collaboration with Peele plays out.

Along with Hoytema and Peele behind the camera for the upcoming movie, the cast of Nope includes the likes of Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott and Steven Yeun. Besides directing the project, Peele is also producing Nope through his Monkeypaw Productions.

Currently, plot details for Peele’s Nope are being kept under wraps; however, with filming having officially wrapped and the movie now moving into post-production, we will likely see a trailer and hear more news soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Nope is expected to release in theatres on July 22, 2022.