Welcome to Wrexham season 2 just got the best update

Back of the net, Welcome to Wrexham fans. We’ve finally learned when Welcome to Wrexham will be coming back to our screens, and to say we’re excited about one of the best Disney Plus shows returning would be an understatement.

FX has finally announced that the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date is September 12, with episodes starting to arrive on streaming services on September 13. In Britain, we’ll be watching on Disney Plus, while American viewers can follow one of the best TV series on Hulu.

After the stunning first season, whereby we learned about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s successful bid to buy Wrexham AFC and start rebuilding the franchise, the second should offer plenty more highs and lows. We were left on a cliffhanger in the drama series, leaving us on the edge of our seats.

In addition to the announcement, we got a lovely behind the scenes look at Reynolds and McElhenney, as well. It’s just a single still, but we’re keen to learn more!

In the thriller series, Reynolds and McElhenney help rejuvenate the Welsh team, investing in the team and community after years of relegation. As the third-oldest football club in the world, there’s a lot of history in Wrexham that wasn’t getting the proper dues.

Welcome to Wrexham has begun changing that, and if you’ve followed British group football over the last season, you’ll know there’s a lot to look forward to. We won’t spoil anything, but trust us – keep Welcome to Wrexham season 2 on your to-watch list.

