Virgin River star reveals effect of online death threats

Being part of the Virgin River cast must be a dream come true, with the Netflix series being one of the most popular shows on the streaming service and the Virgin River filming locations being generally quite beautiful. But, for Lauren Hammersley, who plays Charmaine on the show, the fame has led to some pretty unsavoury situations.

We’re all excited for the Virgin River season 5 release date to come around, but it could still be a while until the drama series returns. In the meantime though, we’re taking the opportunity to learn more about the people involved in the show.

In a recent interview with Chatting with B, Hammersley opened up on the effect of online death threats for those in the spotlight and explained what it’s like when she sees things like that on social media.

“Charmaine’s not real. She’s the villain, sort of, in the show. When somebody says ‘Charmaine is horrible,’ that has nothing to do with me. But when it’s, and I haven’t seen a lot of this, but, when it’s ‘Lauren is awful’ and you know there’s been a couple of like ‘You should die’ on Twitter,” Hammersley said.

“But if you say ‘You’, that means me as a person. If you want Charmaine to die that’s your opinion. I hope she doesn’t, because I like working. It doesn’t really bother me if people have an opinion on my character, but if it’s about me personally, I’m human, so it affects you a little,” she added.

No one should ever receive messages like that just for the way their character behaves in a TV series or film. The internet is a brilliant thing, but it can be used in some pretty horrible ways, sadly.

