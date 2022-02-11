Virgin River season 4 release date – what’s next for the Netflix romance series?

When is the Virgin River season 4 release date? We know streaming service Netflix loves to pump out content, and since dropping on the platform in 2019, the romance TV series Virgin River has flown through three seasons already. But what drama awaits Melinda Monroe in the forthcoming season?

As we return to the North Californian town of Virgin River, there are many questions to be answered and lots of narratives threads still to play out after the cliffhanger-filled finale of season 3. Mel has a baby on the way, but is Jack the father? Will the partnership with Preacher be a good move for Jack, or is trouble on the horizon? And, we may finally know who tried to kill Jack, but can Dan Brady clear his name?

Life isn’t quite as easy as Mel first hoped when she made the move to the remote town and her painful memories have certainly caught up with her. But what can we expect from Virgin River season 4? And, more importantly, how long do we have to wait for the new season of the Netflix TV series?

virgin river season 4 release date: when is virgin river season 4 out?

While Netflix hasn’t given an official release date for Virgin River season 4 just yet, we have a good idea of when we can expect it to drop based on what we know about the show’s release timings in the past.

In July 2021, just weeks after the release of season 3, it was reported that filming had begun on season 4 of Virgin River. By December of that year, cast members including the leads, Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, confirmed they had wrapped on the shoot for season 4.

In February 2022, Martin Henderson, who plays Jack on the show, posted on Instagram that he was recording some voice-over work in post-production, which means things appear to be running right on track.

That means, all things being well, we should expect to see Virgin River season 4 drop on the streaming platform in the summer of 2022. Although we don’t have an official release date for season 4 just yet, an educated guess would tell you July 2022 is a good window for this release.

Historically, Netflix likes to keep release dates for new seasons of TV shows roughly the same each year, and Virgin River season 3 was released in July 2021. Admittedly, season 1 and 2 were released in November and December of their respective years, but that was before Covid-19 messed with filming schedules.

virgin river season 4 plot: What will happen in virgin river season 4?

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t released an official season 4 synopsis just yet, but that is surely just around the corner if our estimated release date is correct. What we do know, however, is that season 4 of Virgin River will be looking to resolve plenty of the cliffhangers it left us with at the end of season 3.

Of course, if you want to get ahead of the game and get a really good idea of what might occur in Virgin River season 4, you could check out the collection of books that the series is based on. But, here’s the rest of our best guesses.

The main focus will obviously be Mel and Jack’s relationship. With a baby on the way, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s happy families from here on out, but that isn’t how things work in Virgin River. Get ready to see the fallout of Mel’s revelation that she isn’t sure Jack is the father, plus the strain that was placed on the relationship from trying for a baby in the first place.

We can expect Hope, the town’s mayor, to play a bigger part this season, too. With her life hanging in the balance after her car accident and a wedding to Doc Mullins in the pipeline, it’s definitely going to be an eventful season for Hope.

Then there’s Brady, who was arrested for the attempted murder of Jack after the police discovered a gun in his car. But is Brady innocent? And if he is, can he prove that? This will certainly be explored in Virgin River season 4.

In season 3, Jack partnered up with Preacher, but in the closing moments of the season, we saw Preacher drugged and kidnapped. But who took him, and why? The answers are sure to come to the surface in season 4.

virgin river season 4 trailer: does virgin river season 4 have a trailer?

Virgin River season 4 does not currently have a trailer at the time of writing. We will keep our eyes peeled and update this guide to include the trailer as soon as Netflix drop one.

virgin river season 4 cast: who is in virgin river season 4?

Naturally, the main cast members from season 3 will return for Virgin River season 4. Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson’s characters have a lot going on, and they will surely have the biggest involvement in the upcoming season.

Annette O’Toole, who was side-lined somewhat in season 3 due to Covid-related flight restrictions, is set to return in a big way, with her character Hope having a much more substantial part to play in season 4. And, of course, Tim Matheson and his character Doc Mullins, will be back to, hopefully, get married to Hope.

In addition to the rest of the supporting cast, we know two new actors will be joining the production. On October 25, 2021, Deadline reported that Kai Bradbury and Mark Ghanimé are set for Virgin River season 4. Bradbury did show up at the end of season 3, and will reprise his role as Doc Mullins’ long-lost grandson, while Ghanimé will play a new doctor in town.

Virgin River season 4 cast is:

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Daniel Gillies as Mark

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea

Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins

Colin Lawrence as John ‘Preacher’ Middleton

Teryl Rothery as Muriel

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey as Ricky

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

Marco Grazzini as Mike

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek

will virgin river get a season 5?

In short, yes, there will absolutely be a Virgin River season 5. We know for definite that Virgin River will return for season 5, as Netflix gave the greenlight for this back in September 2021, while season 4 was still being filmed.

Although Netflix likes to keep viewing figures something of a mystery, we can only assume Virgin River pulls in strong numbers, as the show was also previously renewed for season 3 before season 2 had even aired.

If the books upon which the show is based upon is anything to go by, we could be in for many, many more seasons of Virgin River, too, with 25 books in the series by author Robyn Carr.