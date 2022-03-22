Virgin River season 4 is “going to be really satisfying”

The hugely popular Netflix series Virgin River is set for a thrilling season 4, with the next instalment of the drama series looking to pick up where the last season left off and resolve some of the massive cliff-hangers audiences were teased with as season 3 came to a close. Fans of the show are right to be excited for season 4, as one of the stars of the show, Martin Henderson, says it is “going to be really satisfying.”

Virgin River is a romance series on streaming service Netflix, based on a popular collection of novels by author Robyn Carr. Henderson stars as Jack Sheridan, whose tumultuous relationship with Mel Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) forms the basis of the show.

In a recent interview with The Digital Fix, Henderson was speaking about his role in the new horror movie from A24, X movie, and the topic of Virgin River inevitably came up. When asked what fans can expect from the forthcoming season 4, Henderson promised answers to the many questions we were left with last time we visited the sleepy town of Virgin River.

“I can’t tell you too much because it’ll give it away, but you find out what’s going on. I’m just going to say that season 4 reveals and answers all the questions, but then presents some more,” Henderson explains. “I think season 4 is going to be really satisfying for people because of that giant cliff-hanger,” he added.

“There were multiple cliff-hangers, which gives a little love/hate situation for the audience, where they love but hate the wait. It’s going to be worth it, because the writers really answer that stuff,” the actor said. “I think people will be satisfied,” he concludes.

There is no confirmed release date for Virgin River season 4 at this point, but you can watch the first three seasons of the series on Netflix, with a subscription to the service.