Uncoupled season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is the Uncoupled season 2 release date? Released in 2022, Uncoupled is a new Netflix series from Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman – the producers behind hit TV series like Emily in Paris, Modern Family, and Frasier – starring Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson.

Michael seems to have it all a great job, a loving partner, and great friends but it all comes crashing down when his boyfriend of 17 years, Colin decides to move out of their home. Heartbroken, Michael turns to his friends as he desperately tries to learn how to fate in the modern world.

Warm and funny the comedy series was a hit with audiences, and fans have been patiently waiting for a second season. Will they get their wish? Well, don’t worry. We’ve scoured the web for everything you could possibly want to know about the Uncoupled season 2 release date.

Uncoupled season 2 release date speculation

As of December 2022, we don’t know the Uncoupled season 2 release date. This is because Netflix hasn’t greenlit a second series just yet. Still, the first season ended on a cliffhanger, so it’s clear there’s more story to tell.

Uncoupled season 2 cast speculation

If we do get a second season, then we imagine the majority of the Uncoupled cast will return, including Neil Patrick Harris, Tuc Watkins, and Tisha Campbell.

Who’ll be in the Uncoupled season 2 cast?

Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson

Tuc Watkins as Colin McKenn

Tisha Campbell as Suzanne Prentiss

Marcia Gay Harden as Claire Lewis

Emerson Brooks as Billy Burns

Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James

Uncoupled season 2 plot speculation

Uncoupled season 2 will likely pick up where the first series left off, specifically with Colin telling Michael he was having second thoughts about breaking up with Michael.

Colin seems to want to give things another go, but we’ve seen Michael’s finally embracing how fun a single life can be. Would he really go back to the man who broke his heart?

Then there’s the Billy and Wyatt fallout to deal with. It seemed like Billy was finally settling down but his decision to get the waiter’s number at the wedding broker poor Wyatt’s heart. Can they make it work?

Finally, there’s Stanley’s cancer diagnosis which rocked the group at the end of season 1. Basically, there are a lot of loose threads to tie off!



Uncoupled season 2 trailer

There is no Uncopupled season 2 trailer a the moment (they haven’t even greenlit it!), but don’t worry, we’ve included the season one trailer for your enjoyment.

Where can I watch Uncoupled season 2?

If we are lucky enough to get more of Michael, you’ll be able to watch Uncoupled season 2 on the streaming service Netflix where you can also enjoy all eight episodes of season one.

While you wait for news on Uncoupled season 2 why not check out our guides on two more great TV shows? We’ve got one of The Sandman season 2 release date and one on House of the Dragon season 2 release date.