Tron 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is the Tron 3 release date? It is time to venture back into the virtual world, friends, because Tron: Ares is heading our way! That is right, after a decade of waiting for a new movie in the beloved franchise, our prayers have been answered, and we are returning to the Grid.

If you need a Tron refresher, back in 1982, one of the best science fiction movies of all time was released. After Tron’s success in 2010, we got another banger of a flick with Tron: Legacy, followed by one of Disney’s best animated series of all time, Tron: Uprising, in 2012. The films follow the story of the videogame developer Kevin Flynn who is transported into the world of a mainframe computer, showing his struggle to escape via participating in games. For years, fans have been asking for a follow-up, and now after multiple delays, a new sequel is officially in the works.

But as we mentioned above, the Tron franchise has been quiet for some time, and fans may be wondering about all the film’s details. Well, worry not because The Digital Fix loves investigating new movies and has your back. From the Tron 3 release date, cast, trailer, and more news, here is everything you need to know about the long-awaited sequel.

Tron 3 release date speculation

Online rumors have hinted that Tron 3 will release on Friday, December 19, 2025; however, no official release date for the new movie has been confirmed by Disney just yet.

And considering how Disney has shifted the majority of its movie release slates, such as the Avatar 3 release date and a well of upcoming Marvel movies, we doubt that Tron 3 will come out before 2026. We also have to take into account the ongoing 2023 Writers strike, and actors strike in Hollywood, which could delay production.

But at least we know that Tron 3 is still on its way and is being worked on as we speak. We are just waiting for firm confirmation and a schedule to drop.

Tron 3 cast

Tron 3 has several big names in its cast, including the likes of Jared Leto in the leading role as Ares, Evan Peters from American Horror Story, and Sarah Desjardins (best known for her work in one of the best thriller series ever made, Yellowjackets).

Currently, only Jared Leto has a confirmed role in the film, with the rest of his co-stars’ characters being kept under wraps. Leto plays Ares, a computer program that enters the real world. We also know that Greta Lee will play a video game programmer and tech company CEO who wants to protect humanity.

But besides these small details, there is still tons of secrecy around the upcoming film.

Here is the Tron 3 cast list:

Jared Leto as Ares

Evan Peters

Sarah Desjardins

Cameron Monaghan

Greta Lee

Jodie Turner-Smith

We are sure more names and faces will pop up soon, so keep your eyes on this guide as the list above grows!

What is Tron 3 about?

Tron 3 will follow the story of a computer program named Ares, who manages to enter the human world, much to humanity’s chagrin.

That is right, another program is leaving the Grid in the Tron franchise, and Ares’ presence may have some dire consequences for humans and the world in which they live (spicy, we know).

Currently, specific plot details for Tron: Ares are being kept under wraps, but considering how the film’s titular character is named after the Greek God of War, we imagine that Ares and humans won’t be getting along in the upcoming sci-fi flick, so expect to see some drama.

In director Joseph Kosinski’s now-scrapped sequel to Tron Legacy, the director teased an invasion storyline between the two worlds. And while Joachim Rønning is now the director of Tron: Ares, the film’s title does hint that Kosinski’s ideas may have filtered through into the new script. However, this is just speculation until we get more details on the new film’s story.

While a war storyline is still ambiguous, we do know that Tron 3 will be following canon. The shift from the virtual world in Tron 3 lines up with the previous movie in the Disney franchise, Tron: Legacy. In the 2010 film, we saw Quorra break the boundaries between machine and reality as a program became human.

In this sense, Tron: Ares may give us more insight into the dynamics between the Grid and the real world and expand on how the two worlds interact. It is all very exciting! Stay tuned for updates as more Tron 3 plot details head our way.

Is there a Tron 3 trailer?

Sorry folks, but there is no trailer for Tron 3, and likely won’t be until late 2025.

Filming for the new movie was suspected to start in Summer 2023. However, with the 2023 Writers Strike and Actors Strike, we may be looking at a delay.

No announcements about production delays have been made yet though, so we may see Tron 3 move into post-production in 2024. And once footage arrives, so do teasers.

Until then, though can watch the trailer for Tron: Legacy and check out our guides on the best action movies of all time for more quality picks.

Where can I watch Tron 3?

You will be able to watch Tron: Ares in cinemas once it releases. As mentioned above, rumors are that the film will hit the big screen in December 2025, so speculatively mark your calendars, folks.

After its release in theatres, Tron 3 will likely head to the streaming service Disney Plus, like most of the House of Mouse’s releases. Disney Plus also has Tron, Tron: Legacy, and all of the Tron animated series on its platform. So be sure to click our button below to begin your virtual marathon.

