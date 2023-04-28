New Transformer movie features an unlikely MCU reunion

A new Transformers movie just announced by Paramount Animation, Hasbro, and eOne is adding to the slate of the Transformers franchise’s new movies.

Titled Transformers One, the Steven Spielberg-produced robot movie will be directed by Josh Cooley and has set a release date set for July 19, 2024.

The latest of the Transformers animated movies, its plot will follow a young Optimus Prime as his brotherhood with Megatron turns sour (or rusty?). Interestingly, the Transformers One cast will host an MCU reunion.

Chris Hemsworth of the Thor movies will voice Optimus, Brian Tyree Henry of The Eternals is set for Megatron, and Scarlett Johansson will portray the Transformer Elita.

If that’s not enough Marvel Cinematic Universe characters for you, Laurence Fishbourne, who you may remember was in the second iteration of the Ant-Man cast, is lending himself to Alpha Trion.

This news came shortly before the new Transformers Rise of the Beasts trailer dropped, so it seems Paramount is ready to get the gears moving and attempt to return the IP to its former glory.

