Tower of God season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What is the Tower of God season 2 release date? Based on the webtoon by Korean artist SIU, Tower of God became a big anime success for Crunchyroll back in 2020. We’ve been waiting a long time for more, but that wait is almost over.

Tower of God is based on the strong connection between our protagonist Bam and his best friend Rachel. One of the best anime around, it follows Bam as he attempts to beat various tests to climb the eponymous structure. It might well be his only way to see Rachel again. Fortunately, he gets help from some of the best anime characters along the way.

In the wake of a surprising conclusion to the first season of the anime, we’re very excited for the Tower of God season 2 release date. Can Bam and Rachel ever reunite after everything that’s happened? Will we meet more of the best anime villains along the way? And can anybody actually make it to the top of this tower?

Tower of God season 2 release date speculation

We expect to see Tower of God season 2 on our screens by the end of 2023, but there’s no confirmed release date just yet.

Crunchyroll announced the show would return for a second season way back in August 2022 and the announcement came with a trailer, whetting our appetites only to make us wait for more than a year for the return of one of the streamer’s best TV series. Brutal stuff.

We haven’t heard much in the way of updates since the show was recommissioned, but we’re still holding out hope that we won’t reach the end of 2023 without returning to the world of Bam and Rachel.

Who’s in the Tower of God season 2 cast?

We expect the original voice cast to return for Tower of God season 2, including Taichi Ichikawa and Johnny Yong Bosch as Bam and Saori Hayami and Valerie Rose Lohman as Rachel.

The quest to reach the top of the tower will continue and, although Bam has been separated from the other participants attempting to pass the various tests, we expect to see plenty of familiar faces return.

This should also be a big season for Rachel, who shocked everybody with her actions during the conclusion of season 1. That will give both of her voice actors plenty to work with if they do indeed return.

Predicted Tower of God season 2 cast list:

Taichi Ichikawa / Johnny Yong Bosch as Bam

Saori Hayami / Valerie Rose Lohman as Rachel

Kenta Miyake / Matthew David Rudd as Rak Wraithraiser

Hôchû Ôtsuka / Christopher Swindle as Headon

Nobuhiko Okamoto / Chris Hackney as Khun Aguero Agnis

Takuya Eguchi / Scott Whyte as Shibisu

Mariko Honda / Kira Buckland as Yuri

Akira Sekine / Cherami Leigh as Anaak

What will Tower of God season 2 be about?

The Tower of God season 2 plot will follow Bam as he attempts to climb the tower and discover why Rachel pushed him to his death at the end of the first season. We were certainly shocked.

We got plenty of backstory about Rachel, finding out that she was too weak to climb the tower and would only be given the chance if she could defeat Bam. She now believes she has pushed him to his death and, although she’s conflicted about it, she’s focused on her goal.

Of course, we know that Bam is alive, albeit not in a good state. He has vowed to climb the tower to see Rachel again and find out the truth about her. That could be an explosive reunion indeed.

Is there a Tower of God season 2 trailer?

It’s great news on that front. We got a Tower of God season 2 trailer in August 2022, when the show was announced for its second season.

It predominantly looks back at the first season’s dramatic events, but it also gives us a flavor of what we can expect from this story when it finally comes back for season two.

Where can I watch Tower of God season 2?

Tower of God season 2 will be available to stream for Western audiences via Crunchyroll, and you can catch up on the first season right now. With season 2 imminent, there has never been a better time to make sure you’re up to date.

How many episodes will be in Tower of God season 2?

The first season of Tower of God ran for 13 episodes, but we think Tower of God season 2 might have even more episodes than that.

There’s a consensus online among fans of the webtoon that Tower of God deserves a longer run to make the most of its story. And who are we to argue with the devotees? We haven’t got official word from Crunchyroll just yet.

