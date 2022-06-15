Top Gun 2 has already become the highest grossing movie of 2022

When Tom Cruise personally called up movie theatres and essentially told them that it’s OK, Top: Gun Maverick would be coming to cinemas, they probably laughed. Now, Cruise and the rest of the Top Gun graduates are definitely the ones laughing now, as it was announced that the thriller movie is now the highest-grossing film of 2022 so far.

After bypassing $401.8 million in ticket sales on June 13, Top Gun 2, a follow-up to ’80s movie Top Gun, overtook Doctor Strange 2 to take the crown. Top Gun: Maverick is also now the second highest-earning US domestic movie of the post-pandemic era: standing behind only Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It’s also broken the record of being Tom Cruise’s biggest-ever movie domestically and has been named Paramount’s biggest movie of 2022. With the film’s worldwide total currently standing at $748 million, it looks like this could also be Tom Cruise’s first-ever movie to surpass the billion-dollar mark: marking a huge milestone for the action movie actor’s illustrious Hollywood movie career.

In Top Gun 2, Cruise reprises his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, as he is tasked with training a whole new troupe of Top Gun recruits including Rooster (Miles Teller) — the son of his best friend and wingman Goose who was killed in action during the previous film.

Along with Cruise and Teller, other cast members involved with Top Gun 2 include Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris.