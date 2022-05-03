How to watch Doctor Strange 2 – can I stream Multiverse of Madness?

Can I stream Doctor Strange 2? The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s master of the mystic arts, Doctor Stephen Strange, is set to light up the silver screen once again with his magical sparkly hands. We last saw Strange in the latest Spider-Man movie, where one of the Bleeker Street magician’s spells went awry, allowing Spider-Man villains from across the multiverse into the MCU.

In the Multiverse of Madness, it seems like Strange will be dealing with the repercussions of those actions. The MCU’s first horror movie will see reality start to collapse in on itself as travellers from different dimensions begin to pop up, forcing Strange, Scarlet Witch, Wong, and newcomer America Chavez to try and fix what went wrong.

Can Doctor Strange and his team of occult experts save the multiverse? Who are the Illuminati that everyone keeps talking about? And why is Doctor Strange still wearing the Eye of Agamotto? Well, to find out, you’re going to have to watch the new Marvel action movie, but can you stream Doctor Strange 2?

How to watch Doctor Strange 2?

If you’re seeking the arcane knowledge of the multiverse, you don’t need to read the Darkhold. You just have to go to your local multiplex. Doctor Strange 2 will be in theatres from May 5 in the UK and May 6 in the US.

Can I stream Doctor Strange 2?

At the time of writing, no, you cannot stream Doctor Strange 2. Like all Marvel movies, the film is opening in theatres exclusively. So when can you watch Doctor Strange in the comfort of your own home?

Well, that’s a difficult question to answer. Neither Disney nor Marvel have confirmed when (or if) Doctor Strange is coming to streaming; however, we can probably guess, like Shang-Chi, the fantasy movie will at minimum enjoy a 45-day theatrical exclusive window meaning the earliest it can arrive on any streaming service is June 20.

If you love all things Marvel, check out our piece MCU movies ranked, or if you’re lost in the multiverse, our guide on how to watch all the Marvel movies in order.