Tom Hanks calls this sci-fi classic the best movie ever made

If we trust anyone, it’s Tom Hanks. As the man who’s starred in some of the best drama movies, most delightful comedies, and classic ‘80s movies, he knows his stuff.

So when Tom Hanks, who stars in the new movie, Asteroid City, was asked about the best movies of all time, we were waiting with anticipation to hear his answer. And it’s a good one. Quite frankly, it might be one of the best science fiction movies ever made.

When talking to Letterboxd on the red carpet for the Wes Anderson movie, Hanks was asked to give his picks for the best movies and for one in particular he was brimming with praise. Actually, he couldn’t stop complimenting the movie, as you can see from the below video.

“Okay, without a doubt, and it remains so, 2001: A Space Odyssey. I still watch it a couple of times a year,” Hanks said. “I also go to it and just hit the main specific points. But I could walk you through 2001: A Space Odyssey and not stop talking once throughout the entire film. So I don’t know if you wanna have that experience…”

It’s a decent pick. In fact, 2001 appears on our own list of the best movies of all time, so we think Hanks is onto something here. And since he’s done his fair share of science fiction with the likes of Apollo 13 and the robot movie Finch, we reckon he has a good overview of the genre.

2001: A Space Odyssey is the seminal movie created by one of the best directors of all time, Stanley Kubrick. It also features one of the greatest soundtracks to ever have graced our ears, so it’s usually on our rewatch list every couple of years.

You can catch Hanks in one of this year’s quirkiest new movies, Asteroid City, in limited theaters in the US now, and as an international release from June 19, 2023. There’s some alien activity going on in the new comedy movie, but don’t expect to see any giant floating babies in this one. Sorry.

