The Witcher season 3 wraps filming with thank you from Henry Cavill

After five arduous months, The Witcher season 3 has finally finished filming. The fantasy series is based on the widely popular book series by Andrzej Sapkowski. Like a lot of popular TV series at the moment, like House of the Dragon, it is based in a fictionalised, Medieval-like setting.

The Witcher, which has also been adapted into a popular videogame, follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). As a witcher, Geralt has supernatural abilities that help him fight various beasts and monsters which threaten the Continent. Because of his abilities, he has lived life as an outcast, but after his world collides with the Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra (Freya Allan) and sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), he must fight harder than ever to keep the Continent and it’s inhabitants safe.

According to Netflix, season 1 of the drama series was one of the most popular TV series of 2019, with the streaming service also revealing that season 1 of The Witcher amassed over 76 million viewers within its first month of release.

Until the release of Bridgerton and Squid Game, The Witcher was the most-watched Netflix series launch in history — so you can see why there is a lot of hype for season 3.

Despite Covid-19 throwing a spanner in the works, The Witcher took season 3 around the globe: filming across Morocco, Croatia, Slovenia, Northern Italy, and Sheffield for the highly-anticipated third chapter in the series.

But now, as of September 2022, filming of season 3 is done and dusted — and lead actor Henry Cavill even shared a letter to celebrate the occasion. “What a season this has been!” he wrote. “I just wanted to thank you all for your determination and dedication through a tough shoot. Hopefully you can all get some well-deserved rest.”

Season 1 and 2 of The Witcher are now available to stream on Netflix.