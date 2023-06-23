How many episodes are in The Witcher season 3?

How many episodes does The Witcher season 3 have? Henry Cavill is back as Geralt for one last time in the new season of Netflix’s The Witcher before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

Based on a book series of the same name, which would also go on to inspire some of the best videogames of all time, The Witcher follows stoic monster hunter Geralt of Rivia on his quest to protect Ciri. He’s joined by plenty of memorable characters, including Yennefer and Jaskier, in one of the best fantasy series on Netflix.

Now they’re back for another round. Here’s how many episodes are in The Witcher season 3.

The Witcher season 3 consists of eight episodes.

These are spread out over two volumes, with the first five episodes dropping on Thursday, June 29, 2023, and the remaining three episodes airing on Thursday, July 27.

It’s another staggered release for the Netflix series, which is a format the streaming service toyed with previously with Stranger Things season 4. It allows for a balance between all-out bingeing and some delayed gratification too.

