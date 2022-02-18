The Wilds season 2 release date — everything we know about the Amazon Prime Video series

When is The Wilds season 2 release date? The Amazon Prime video drama gripped people throughout its first season, with a second season being announced soon after that twist ending led to a collective jaw-drop in December 2020. Not only did the TV series leave a lot of unanswered questions at its climax, but it was also a critical and fan favourite: winning a GLAAD Media Award in 2021.

The Wilds, in essence, answers that question of what would happen if Pretty Little Liars and Lost had a baby. The streaming service original tells the story of a group of teenage girls (who are referred to as the ‘Dawn of Eden’ girls by a bunch of sketchy scientists) who were left stranded after their plane crashed.

This isn’t a tale of survival, however — we know they eventually get rescued. As the show flashes back and forwards to their time in school, their experience being stranded and the aftermath of their ‘rescue’, we learn that everything isn’t quite as it seems… There’s certainly a lot to unravel in the next season, so as you gear up for the next season, we’ve collated everything we know about possible release dates, the plot, and more. You have no worries about being stranded (too soon?).

THE WILDS SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE: WHEN IS THE WILDS SEASON 2 OUT?

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for season 2 of The Wilds. In April 2021, Variety reported that the cast and crew had started filming in Queensland, Australia — a drastic change considering that season 1 was primarily filmed in New Zealand.

It was later announced on Twitter (where else?) that filming had wrapped in August 2021, and given the show isn’t too CGI-heavy, the post-production process shouldn’t take all that long, meaning that we have all our fingers crossed for a mid-late 2022 release.

the wilds season 2 PLOT: WHAT HAPPENS IN The wilds season 2?

It’s established pretty early on that the girls being ‘stranded’ isn’t all that it seems, and that the trauma they endured is no accident. The ‘Dawn of Eve’ girls are, in fact, part of a twisted social experiment ran by former university professor Gretchen Klein. The aim? To prove the perks of a “Gynotopia,” which is where females create their own patriarchy-free society.

But there’s more to the conspiracy. Following the girls’ ‘rescue’, they are being interviewed by supposed FBI agents. But a suspicious Leah manages to sneak out and discovers a surveillance screen showing a group of boys who seem to be stranded, just like them.

A file on the desk reads ‘The Twilight of Adam’. Clearly, the ‘Dawn of Eve’ girls aren’t the only unwitting participants in this experiment. We clearly haven’t scratched the surface of the full extent of what’s going on.

The final episode of season 1 also saw fraternal twins Nora and Rachel get viciously attacked by a shark. Nora appeared to make the ultimate sacrifice to save her sister, and while Rachel survives,a flash-forward reveal she did lose her hand. It’s likely Nora died, but this is The Wild, so anything is possible.

Someone that we know for sure is dead is Martha, as the creepy organisation behind this all expresses concerns her parents might sue them for her death. But what exactly happened to her? We know she died at some point between the shark attack and the present day, so hopefully, season 2 unravels that.

THE WILDS SEASON 2 TRAILER: DOES

THE WILDS SEASON 2 HAVE A TRAILER?

While we’d love to see a trailer for The Wilds season 2, it looks like things aren’t there just quite yet. But, since February 17, there’s been teasers of something coming on The Wilds’ official Twitter account, with several cast members also tweeting an out-of-focus image which may well be from an upcoming trailer (we hope!).

We’ve also been treated to a few behind-the-scenes teasers, but things have been sparse thus far. However, we’ve been promised by The Wilds’ Twitter account that we may be getting some more tidbits soon, with the account writing, “I promise as soon as I get the green light to share BTS content with you all, I always will.”

THE WILDS SEASON 2 CAST: WHO IS IN

THE WILDS SEASON 2?

We were introduced to the ‘Eden Girls’ in season 1 of The Wilds, with a talented young ensemble cast consisting of Mia Healey (Shelby Goodkind), Shannon Berry (Dot Campbell), Helena Howard (Nora Reid), Sarah Pidgeon (Leah Rilke), Sophia Ali (Fatin Jadmani), Jenna Clause (Martha Blackburn), Reign Edwards (Rachel), and Erana James (Toni Shalifoe).

We’ll also probably see more of the chillingly brilliant Rachel Griffiths who plays Gretchen: an ex-university professor who planned the whole ‘plane crash’ as part of a bizarre social experiment.

However, as reported by Deadline, things are going to get a bit crazier in season 2 as we’re introduced to the ‘Twilights of Adam’ boys. They’ll be played by Zack Calderon (Rafael Garcia), Aidan Laprete (Henry Tanaka), Nicholas Coombe (Josh Herbert), Charles Alexander (Kirin O’Conner), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (Ivan Taylor), Reed Shannon (Scotty Simms), Tanner Ray Rook (Bo Leonard), and Alex Fitzalan (Seth Novak).

HOW MANY EPISODES WILL THE WILDS SEASON 2 HAVE?

Season 1 of The Wilds was released as a 10-episode batch all at once on December 2020.

This formula clearly worked well for them, and we haven’t had any information to assume any different, so it seems likely that we will be seeing another block of 10 dropping whenever season 2 eventually comes out.

Last time, the first episode of The Wilds season 1 was available to stream for free for non-Amazon Prime Video subscribers, so hopefully this will happen again with season 2’s premiere episode in order to draw in a new league of fans.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE WILDS SEASON 2?

Like the first season, The Wilds season 2 will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. If you go for a monthly subscription, Amazon Prime, which includes other perks with the main Amazon site, is £7.99 per month.

If you’re more of a plan-ahead type person, you can get Prime annually for £79 a year, which comes a little cheaper at £6.58 per month.

If you want to keep it simple, you can also opt for Amazon Prime Video’s separate membership that is just for the streaming service. This costs £5.99 per month

Unfortunately, if you’re a DVD and Blu-ray enthusiast, you’re out of luck. The last season of The Wilds wasn’t available physically, so we doubt things will be any different for season 2.