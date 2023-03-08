How many seasons of The Last of Us will there be?

How many seasons of The Last of Us will there be? The Last of Us has been a colossal success for HBO, bringing in an estimated 4.7 million US viewers on the night it debuted, the second biggest audience for a HBO show since House of the Dragon.

The Last of Us has also received rave reviews (Read our The Last of Us review here), and it’s basically been the first big TV series of 2023. There’s just something dreadfully entertaining about the perilous adventures of Ellie and Joel.

Unfortunately, though, all good things must come to an end, and fans want to know how many seasons of The Last of Us will there be before they have to say goodbye to our favourite The Last of Us characters forever.

How many seasons will there be in The Last of Us?

As of March 2023, HBO has confirmed that The Last of Us will run for two seasons. In theory, this means that the first season will adapt the first game while the second series will cover the events of the second game.

That said, the popularity of The Last of Us has people speculating that HBO may stretch out the events of the second game so they could make a hypothetical season 3. It’s also possible that we’ll get The Last of Us Part 3 one day in the future, which may provide the material for another series or two.

