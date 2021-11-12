The Spiderwick Chronicles TV series coming to Disney Plus

A new TV series based on The Spiderwick Chronicles is coming to streaming service Disney Plus. The new adaptation of the best-selling children’s books will be live-action, and going by Disney’s tease, will cover the first entry.

The novels, written by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, centre around the three Grace children, Jared Simon, and Mallory, and their mother Holly, as explore their great-uncle’s estate. turns out, the house stands on a gateway to another world, filled with fairies, unicorns, trolls, and other mythological creatures. Five books were published, with the first being called The Field Guide, and in the company’s announcement tweet, Disney said its show will be, “Your field guide to a world of fantasy.”

A logo treatment and three images are attached. One has a unicorn, another some form of small, lizard-like imp, and the last a frog-like troll. No cast or crew were announced, and the use of concept art over any kind of behind-the-scenes clips or official poster suggests this project is still in early stages.

There was a live-action family movie made in 2008, directed by Mark Waters. Nick Nolte, Martin Short, Freddie Highmore, Sarah Bolger, and Mary-Louise Parker starred. No sequel was made, but a videogame adaptation followed.

Your field guide to a world of fantasy. #TheSpiderwickChronicles, a new live-action Original Series based on the best-selling books, is coming to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/AbDkEPntZV — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

The property has remained dormant since, with Disney now picking up the reins. Doubtless the studio hopes to turn this into a strong, young adult series on its platforms, like an equivalent to Locke and Key or Stranger Things on Netflix. We’ll have to wait and see on that.

This announcement was made as part of Disney Plus Day, where we received updates on the likes of the new Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, Hocus Pocus, and Baymax projects.