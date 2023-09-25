One of the best sitcoms ever could be remade, and oh God please no

Because literally nothing is sacred anymore, The Office might be getting a reboot. The nine-season sitcom, which in itself was a reboot of the UK-based comedy by Ricky Gervais, ran from 2005 to 2013. Adapted by Greg Daniels, The Office followed the misadventures of employees at Dunder Miffin Paper Company, a motley crew led by the halpess Michael Scott (Steve Carell).

During its run, The Office was nominated for a total of 164 awards, winning thirty of these. It’s also proven to have an enduring pop culture impact a decade after ending, cementing its status as one of the best TV series of all time. But why reboot one of the best comedy series of all time after it ended so perfectly? Would it even work without some of the original series’ best actors like Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, and Rainn Wilson?

This has been the questions fans have been asking ever since rumors of a reboot begun circulating. According to industry insiders at Puck News, we might be returning to Dunder Miffin along with original showrunner Greg Daniels, with an announcement reportedly coming after the 2023 Writers Strikes formally end.

Streaming service Peacock acquired the rights to The Office back in 2o19. Around this time, Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises, told Deadline that it is her “hope and goal” to reboot The Office. However, showrunner Greg Daniels later cast doubt on a potential reboot during a 2020 interview with Comicbook.com.

“I don’t think that we would either be able to get all the cast together, because a lot of them are doing different things, or whether we’d really need to do that, because I feel like we had our finale,” he explained. “We knew we were going to end the show for that last season, and then we wrote towards particular endings. I mean, I don’t know. Sometimes, it seems like people want something, but I don’t know if they really do want it, or just means that they really liked the original. It’s hard to say.”

So, has Daniels changed his mind from three years ago? He hasn’t yet commented publicly on these rumors, and until anything more concrete is said, that’s probably the only way that we’ll really know for sure.

But no matter what happens with The Office, there are countless other TV series returning that we can't wait for, so check out our guides to Yellowstone season 5 part 2, House of the Dragon season 2, and Demon Slayer season 4.