The Meg 2 star says movie is “unbelievably exciting”

Giant Megalodons are gearing up to make their big cinematic return in The Meg 2: The Trench, the sequel to the 2018 action movie, which one cast member has now dubbed as an “unbelievably exciting” addition to the aquatic franchise. Sienna Guillory, who was cast in the movie back in January, recently revealed to us in an interview how she believes the upcoming film will be “amazing.”

While promoting the newly released horror movie, A Banquet, Guillory – who is perhaps best known for her work as Jill Valentine in the Resident Evil movies – gave The Digital Fix the inside scoop on Jason Statham’s next outing in shark-infested waters. The star is set to play the head of an applied sciences division in the upcoming film that has now begun filming in London, and shared how when first reading the script for The Meg 2, she was blown away.

“I can’t say much [laughs], but it is definitely… it’s definitely, very, very, exciting. I mean, unbelievably exciting,” Guillory explained. “Yeah. I don’t know. I don’t think I’m allowed to say anything about anything. But I was literally reading the script going [mimes flipping through pages] ‘oh!'”

Guillory then went on to praise The Meg 2’s director Ben Wheatly, explaining how she believes the filmmaker will steer the sequel to new heights, exceeding all our expectations.

“Ben Wheatley is one of my favourite directors. I’ve worked with him on High-Rise, and he just has such an understanding of real terror,” she continued. “And such intelligence and such a sense of humour. Yeah, such a sense of humour. So I think it’s going to be amazing.”

The Meg 2 is currently set to release sometime in 2023 – we will keep you posted on any updates. In the meantime, you can check out Guillory’s stunning performance in A Banquet which is now available to watch on Prime Video and in cinemas.

