Lord of the Rings: is Aragorn in The Rings of Power?

Is Aragorn in The Rings of Power? The new fantasy series The Rings of Power is packed full of Lord of the Rings characters we know, and ones we’ve heard of. So far we’ve seen plenty of familiar Elves, while learning that the king of the Southlands is Sauron, and that the Stranger is Gandalf (at least, most likely).

However, there are plenty of other Rings of Power characters who Lord of the Rings fans have been desperate to see. Could Legolas come to play a part in Rings of Power season 2, for example, and with his Númenórean heritage, is Aragorn in The Rings of Power?

Is Aragorn in The Rings of Power?

Aragorn is not in The Rings of Power. This is because The Rings of Power is set towards the end of Middle-earth’s Second Age, and Aragorn is in the Lord of the Rings movies towards the end of the Third Age, thousands of years later.

However, if you squint hard enough, you might see some of Aragorn’s DNA in The Rings of Power. That’s because his ancestors, Elendil and Isildur, are both in the new Middle-earth TV series. Aragorn is descended from these two future-kings, so Aragorn fans (and who isn’t an Aragorn fan?) still have plenty of Aragorn-related goodness to enjoy in The Rings of Power.

