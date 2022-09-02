Is Gandalf in The Rings of Power? After years of development, the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally landed on Amazon Prime Video. Set thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies, the TV series is set during Middle-earth’s Second Age during an era of peace.

With the races of men, elves, and dwarves flourishing, all seems well in Middle-earth, yet there are still problems on the horizon. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) remains convinced that despite the Dark Lord Morgoth’s defeat, his greatest lieutenant Sauron remains a threat. Meanwhile, the greatest elven, smith Celebrimbor begins his greatest project yet – with help from Elrond – to forge the rings of power.

It’s basically a deep dive into the history of Lord of the Rings based on a combination of J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings and the imagination of J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Of course, people now want to know when or if their favourite Lord of the Rings characters will appear in the show. So is Gandalf in The Rings of Power?

Is Gandalf in The Rings of Power?

Honestly, we don’t know. We’re pretty confident that Gandalf will show up in The Rings of Power, but he’s not been confirmed to appear yet.

It’s possible that The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), who fell to Middle-earth, will turn out to be the venerable olf wizard, but the chronology doesn’t quite line up. According to The Lord of the Rings appendixes, Gandalf only arrived in the Third Age, and his journey is pretty well documented.

We know that Amazon and the Tolkien estate’s agreement prevents the show from contradicting Tolkien’s writings which suggests that whoever The Stranger is, he isn’t Gandalf.

