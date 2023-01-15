How can you watch The Last of Us TV series? Videogame adaptations are notoriously tricky, and some have gone so far as to say that the entire genre is cursed. Well, that’s not entirely true. The new HBO series the Last of Us is fantastic.

If you don’t believe us just check out our The Last of Us TV series review, where we wrote that the horror series was a near perfect adaptation. Seriously the whole thing, from the story to The Last of Us cast, is pitch perfect. That’s hardly surprising though.

Basically, everyone who’s picked up a controller to play The Last of Us fell in love with the game’s story. So if you’re excited about the drama series and to see what Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) get up to, then you’re probably wondering, ‘where can you watch the Last of Us TV series?‘ Well, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

How to watch The Last of Us TV series

The Last of Us TV series will debut on HBO and HBO Max in the US on January 15 2023. Access to HBO Max currently $14.99 per month but for that you will get access to The Last of Us TV series.

How to watch The Last of Us TV series in the UK

UK audiences can watch The Last of Us TV series on NOW TV, as with other HBO releases like House of the Dragon.

The Last of Us will be available on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW with an Entertainment Membership for just £9.99.

If HBO Max does become available in the UK in the future, you can expect it to make its home there.

Is the Last of Us TV series on Netflix or Disney Plus?

No, in America, The Last of Us is only available on HBO and HBO Max. .

If you want to know more about the upcoming thriller series, then check out our guide to your favourite The Last of Us characters to life.

If you’re looking for another great TV show, we have a guide to the Severance season 2 release date, or if you prefer fantasy series, we have an article all about the House of the Dragon season 2 release date.