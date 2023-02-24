The Last of Us episode 6 has a hilarious background mistake

It’s not the first time we’ve seen a background blunder in a TV series. It’s not even the first time we’ve seen one in an HBO series.

Filming mistakes and continuity errors are something that fans rarely miss, and The Last of Us seems to be the latest victim of eagle-eyed viewers. Just as with the infamous Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones, episode six of The Last of Us caught our attention with an innocent and literal, slip of the hand. (Here’s hoping House of the Dragon season 2 doesn’t follow the pattern!)

The show, which has fast become a fan favourite and potentially a contender for the title of the best horror series of all time, isn’t immune to mistakes. Taking to Twitter, one particular fan pointed out the hilarious blip that appeared in the newest episode of the hit horror series.

In The Last of Us episode 6, as Joel and Ellie are taken on a whirlwind tour of Tommy‘s commune and newfound home, they are shown to the stables where the horses belonging to the community are kept.

As Ellie affectionally pets one of the ponies, you can see what is presumably a crew member or horse wrangler’s hand guiding the horse’s head towards the actress and quickly (but not quickly enough) lowering out of frame.

The hand… who edited this episode 😭 pic.twitter.com/nSPPbD6yga — Bella Ramsey emmy campaign manager (@rejectedhannah) February 22, 2023

We’ll have to admit: we missed this the first time around. But now that we’ve seen it, it’s impossible to look away.

What’s more, it’s not the only error that audiences spotted in the background of this particular episode of the video game TV series. Earlier on, as Joel and Ellie are trekking through the snowy vistas as they continue to make their way across the country.

During one particular helicopter shot that captures the beautiful icy landscape, a couple of members of the crew can be seen standing and trying to hide out of view amongst the trees in the lower left hand corner.

Okay, so nothing’s perfect. And these errors are still pretty minor in comparison to Cup-Gate in Game of Thrones. Plus, episode six brought us some touching moments and left us with a cliffhanger that we’ve been thinking about ever since, and will continue to think about until we can finally settle down and watch episode seven, so we can’t really complain too much.

With the end of the thriller series on the infected horizon, we’ve got the lowdown on how many episodes of The Last of Us TV series are left, as well as answers to all your questions about The Last of Us zombies.