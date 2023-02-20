Does Tommy die in The Last Of Us? The wasteland of The Last of Us is an extremely dangerous place with danger lurking around every corner. There are ravenous zombies, violent raiders, and even the government is out to get you. It’s unsurprising, then, that fans of the new HBO series are curious about which characters might die along the way.

One of The Last of Us characters people are very worried about is poor Tommy (Gabriel Luna), Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) younger brother. So does Tommy die in the Last of Us while helping Ellie (Bella Ramsey) get to the Fireflies? Well, thanks to the videogame, we have a good idea where The Last of Us TV series is going, and if you’re worried about Tommy, we can hopefully set your mind at ease.

Does Tommy die in The Last Of Us?

No, Tommy doesn’t die in The Last of Us, or at least he doesn’t die in the videogame. In the game, Tommy survives the events of the first Last of Us and is a major character in the sequel.

It’s entirely possible, however, that the horror series will take Tommy’s character in a different direction, and he may meet his end by saving his big brother and adopted niece from the infected or a nasty group of hunters.

