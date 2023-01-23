Does Tess die in The Last of Us?

Does Tess die in The Last of Us? Warning: spoilers ahead. If you’re looking for a cheery, upbeat story, then we can’t recommend The Last of Us TV series, a show that features more death than a particularly miserable tarot deck.

In the first 45 minutes of the TV series, we saw poor Sarah meet her maker, while The Last of Us episode 2 seemed to kill off Tess (Anna Torv) but does Tess really die in the Last of Us? Or might the character live to fight another day?

Well, if you’ve been following Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) adventures, then you probably already know the answer. Still, if you are just holding out hope that your favourite The Last of Us character survived, then we’ve got some bad news for you.

Yes, Tess dies at the end of The Last of Us episode 2, saving Joel and Ellie from the infected.

How does Tess Die in the Last of Us?

Tess blows herself up to save Joel and Ellie from a wave of infected runners. The smuggler had been bitten during the trio’s battle with a Clicker, and she was facing the prospect of slowly becoming a flesh-eating ghoul.

Not wanting to lose herself to cordyceps, Tess instead decided to sacrifice herself by igniting a canister of gasoline which exploded, killing the infected chasing Joel and Ellie.

Is Tess’s death different in the videogame?

Yes, in the videogame, Tess’s death is slightly different. In the game, Tess still chooses to sacrifice herself, but rather than facing down zombies, she battles FEDRA soldiers.

