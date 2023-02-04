Bella Ramsey is excited for The Last Of Us season 2 love story

This article contains spoilers for events within The Last of Us 2. Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in The Last of Us cast has shared her thoughts on the upcoming story within The Last of Us season 2. Alongside Pedro Pascal who plays Joel, Ramsey is responsible for bringing one of the main The Last of Us characters to life.

So far, she’s been one of many highlights within the thriller series. As Ellie, she’s vital to the story of the TV series which sees Joel helping to transport her across a post-apocalyptic America in the hopes of finding a vaccine for the Cordyceps infection. Along the way, the duo must protect themselves from the countless hordes of infected that walk what remains of the country’s landscape.

While only being three episodes deep, the sci-fi series has come in for major critical acclaim, and huge audience viewing figures mean that the show has already been renewed for a second season, which will be an adaptation of The Last of Us 2, continuing the story of the two main characters.

Now, speaking with Josh Horowitz, Ramsey has given her thoughts on The Last of Us season 2, speaking specifically about the love story that will form a part of the show. The actor said “I’m really excited to be honest for the Ellie Dina story. I’ve watched a cut together, someone’s made a phenomenal – I don’t know how they do it – like an amazing edit of just like the gameplay, like Ellie and Dina’s love story.

“So I’m excited to play that out. And also the complexity of her relationship with Joel and how that gets decidedly more complex, and I’m looking forward to that. And the violence that ensues is thrilling in a way, to get to maybe explore that in a really safe environment. It will be cool. But I am nervous about it too. Like I’m nervous about, because I know what happens in the second game and I’m nervous about being potentially without Pedro for a while. It’s gonna be really sad.”

The plot points that Ramsey touches on are found within The Last of Us 2, and we’re not going to get into any details about that. But, it’s safe to say that a lot happens in The Last of Us 2, and it represents a major shake-up to the first videogame. Audiences can expect The Last of Us season 2 to be just as surprising too.

