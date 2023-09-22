Does The Expendables 4 have a post-credits scene? Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham are back leading your favorite team of cinematic icons.

After four installments of The Expendables, featuring many of the best action movie heroes ever, Stallone’s hanging up his equipment. He leaves the bulk of the fun to the rest of The Expendables 4 cast as he flies off into the sunset. Our The Expendables 4 review will tell you if his exit has any merit, but we’re here now to tell you a little about what to expect.

Namely, does The Expendables 4 have a post-credit scene? Is another new movie teased, maybe? Or some other nod to the future of the franchise? We can answer all your queries without the need for any grenades — easy.

Does The Expendables 4 have a post-credits scene?

No, The Expendables 4 does not have a post-credits scene. There’s no big surprise in the mid-credits or once they’re all done. You should still wait around, though, to understand everyone who contributed to the film.

The Expendables might not be the best movie ever, but every production requires a lot of work across multiple disciplines. For a lot of these roles, the credits is the only time they’re really celebrated, so it’s always worth giving them a little bit of your attention.

So, that means we’ve no idea what The Expendables 5 could bring. Presuming it happens, Stallone has been adamant he won’t be there. You can check out if Sylvester Stallone dies in The Expendables 4 to see if that’s likely to change.

The Expendables 4 is in theaters now. Our guides to the Fast and Furious movies in order and Reacher season 2 may pique your interest, as well as our lists of the best thriller movies and best Dwayne Johnson movies.