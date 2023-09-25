Sylvester Stallone’s new movie narrowly avoids career low

Sylvester Stallone might be far from expendable, but we can’t say the same about his latest movie. The Expendables 4, believed to be Stallone’s final outing in the franchise, sees the mercenaries try to prevent World War III by confronting an arms dealer and his private army.

Sylvester Stallone‘s new movie was released to a lackluster reception on September 23, currently holding a 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Far from being one of the best movies of Stallone’s career, The Expendables 4 may be one of the worst movies he’s ever done. In our own 1-star The Expendables 4 review, Anthony McGlynn said of the action movie, “Something’s expendable here alright, but it’s not the characters.”

Other critics were similarly scathing about the thriller movie, which, alongside Stallone, stars Jason Statham, Megan Fox, 50 Cent, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, and Andy Garcia.

Inverse‘s Matt Donato described it as “a bargain-brand imitation of the series it’s part of,” with “a regression in quality that’s achingly visible on screen between billowing fireballs and splattered noggins.” Similarly, Deadline‘s Todd McCarthy described the film as being “ambushed by its own utter lack of new ideas or better ways to use the talents of the many charismatic actors who did turn up to work for various lengths of time.” AV Club‘s Courtney Howard simply described it as “lacklustre on practically every level.”

For Sylvester Stallone, there’s only one film on his resume with a worse aggregated Rotten Tomatoes score than this one: Escape Plan 2. The direct-to-video action flick, which counts Dave Bautista and 50 Cent among its cast, follows security expert Ray Breslin (Stallone) as he and his team try to rescue a colleague kidnapped in one of the world’s most impenetrable prisons. With a 7% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Escape Plan 2 actually makes The Expendables 4 look good, so if poorly-rated movies are your jam, here’s how to watch The Expendables 4.

