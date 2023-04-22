How many episodes of The Diplomat are there?

The Diplomat is the new series on Netflix starring Keri Russell. It's already on of the best shows of the year. Here's how many episodes are in The Diplomat.

How many episodes are in The Diplomat - Keri Russell in The Diplomat

Published:

The Diplomat

How many episodes of The Diplomat are there? The Diplomat is Netflix’s new trending sensation.

Starring Keri Russell in the main role as Kate Wyler, the new TV series follows the story of a new US ambassador to the UK during a period of political turmoil. The thriller series is smart and tense, and has rocketed up the streaming service‘s charts since debuting on April 20, 2023. So those who have either started the series, or are considering beginning it, here’s how many episodes are in The Diplomat.

How many episodes are in The Diplomat?

The Diplomat consists of eight episodes. Each of the episodes, which all dropped on Netflix on April 20, are around the 50 minute mark meaning there’s plenty to get through.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more on The Diplomat, check out our guide to The Diplomat season 2. Or, for more from Netflix take a look at our picks for the best TV series, The Witcher season 3 release date, and the Wednesday season 2 release date.

More from The Digital Fix

Resident Star Trek expert, and general sci-fi snob. Will also watch horror, but mostly from behind his fingers.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.