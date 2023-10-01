Where was The Creator filmed? Let’s explore all the filming locations in The Creator which help it to look so astonishing.

The Creator, the new movie by Star Wars director Gareth Edwards, has immediately been hailed as one of the best science fiction movies of the decade so far and ranks among the best movies of 2023. If you want more effusive praise, read our The Creator review and our interview with Gareth Edwards where we dissect how he created the astonishing film. But, if you’re simply looking to learn more about the visual magic behind the movie, here’s our guide to The Creator filming locations, breaking down where it was shot.

The Creator’s filming locations explained

In order to stretch the budget of the movie and give it a more grounded feel, The Creator was primarily filmed on location across various sites in Thailand as well as seven other countries including Nepal and Cambodia. Filming in Thailand took place across numerous well-known locations which were transformed using visual effects to be given a more sci-fi edge.

List of The Creator filming locations in Thailand

Some filming was also completed using sets at Pinewood Studios in the UK.

Why does The Creator look so good?

The Creator is one of the most visually impressive movies in recent memory thanks to how it blends its natural environments with its huge, sci-fi buildings and vehicles. The fact that these CGI elements are integrated into the real world really helps to make the visuals feel tangible and grounded, standing in stark contrast to when actors simply are standing in front of a green screen.

Speaking with Letterboxd, director Gareth Edwards explained why he took this approach. “The cost of building a set on a typical movie like this is, say, $200,000. If you kit your crew small enough it’s cheaper to fly them anywhere in the world than it is to build a set.

“So once you get it to that size you start to be able to go: so where’s the best place in the entire world that we can set this scene? We actually did that and went to all these real locations around the world.”

