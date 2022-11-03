Terrifier 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Terrifier 3 release date? Few new horror movie villains have impressed audiences like Art the Clown. With his stark monochromatic face, hideous grin, and propensity for killing his victims in the most brutal way possible, Art basically makes Pennywise look like an ordinary birthday clown.

The nightmarish clown was first introduced in director Damien Leone’s 2008 short film The 9th Circle, but he was so popular he received his very own feature-length monster movie, Terrifier, in 2016. Now Terrifier 2’s been released, and Art really has taken the horror world by storm.

The film’s been a smash hit, grossing $7.9 million at the US box office against a budget of just $250k, and social media’s been full of stories about people fainting while watching. Inevitably people want more, so here’s everything you need to know about the Terrifier 3 release date.

Terrifier 3 release date speculation

Terrifier 3 has not been greenlit yet, so it doesn’t have an official release date. That said, there are clear plans for a third movie in the works. Leone, who wrote and directed the first two Terrifier movies, has even gone so far as to say he “guarantees” there will be a third film.

“Right now, I would like to just tell a solid story where it has a nice arc for my heroes, my villains, it’s complete,” Leone told SlashFilm. “So a three is, I can almost guarantee a part three. After that? We’ll see if there’s anything left and if the fans are still accepting of this character and this franchise.”

If we had to make an educated guess, going by the previous production schedule, we think it’ll be out by 2024.

Terrifier 3 cast speculation

The Terrifier cast is currently unknown, but comments by Leone imply that David Howard Thornton (Art the Clown) and Lauren LaVera (Sienna Shaw) will both be back for a hypothetical sequel.

It’s possible that Elliott Fullam will return as Sienna’s brother Jonathan but by no means guaranteed. Similarly, Amelie McLain may come back as The Little Pale Girl, but who knows how she factors into Leone’s plans.

One actor we’d love to reprise their role is Samantha Scaffidi, who plays Vicky. Scaffidi has been with the series since the first Terrifier, so it’s only right that she returns for the next chapter.

Terrifier 3 plot speculation

We don’t know the Terrifier 3 plot, but Leone’s already explained where he’d like to take the third film. “We left it open with that twisted ending [laughs],” he told Nightmare on Film Street. “Clearly, there’s a lot more to say with Art and with Sienna.”

During that same interview, Leone claimed that he has a bigger plan in mind and that Art’s rampages aren’t going to devolve into generic killing sprees like so many other slasher movies, hinting that we’ll get an explanation for the supernatural forces that empower Art.

“Some people wish they had a lot more answers at the end of Terrifier 2 because there are a lot of questions, and that’s done on purpose because I want this to play out over the course of a few movies, he explained. “I don’t want to just give it to everybody now, and then there’s nothing left to do in the next instalment.

“It’s just an excuse to bring the character back and have him kill another group of people, Leone continued. “I want this to sort of unravel like a mystery and starting giving everybody pieces of this puzzle, and then when it all finally comes together, you’re like, ‘Oh, okay. Now I see what’s happening here. I see what’s going on’.”

If you love a good scare, check out our list of the best horror series, or if you want to know more about the genre’s sinister icons, we have guides to Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, and Pinhead.