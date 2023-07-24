Tell Me Lies season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

When is the Tell Me Lies season 2 release date? Tell Me Lies season 1 wrapped on Hulu in 2022, and fans of the tumultuous and twisted drama have been left wanting more. Fear not; there’s good news ahead.

Based on the novel of the same name, Tell Me Lies closely follows the relationship between Lucy and Stephen, whose lives become dangerously entangled during Lucy’s freshman year at a fictional New York school, Baird College. Over eight years, spending time between the past and present day, season 1 of the drama series demonstrated the effects that an extremely toxic coupling can have on both partners, as well as on their close circle of friends.

A lot of questions were left unanswered in the season finale, so the door is wide open for Tell Me Lies season 2. But will there be one? We’ve gathered all available intel on the series from cast, plot, and release date speculation. So, let’s dive into what we know about the Tell Me Lies season 2 release date.

Tell Me Lies season 2 release date speculation

While we don’t have a Tell Me Lies season 2 release date just yet, we do have some exciting renewal news.

Just weeks after the season 1 finale, Hulu announced on Instagram that the show will definitely be returning for season 2. With the 2023 Writers Strike and Hollywood actor strike, though, we’d speculate that we won’t see any new episodes until at least 2024.

If we throw it back to what happened for season 1, Tell Me Lies was greenlit by Hulu in 2021, and the show arrived a year later. If season 2 follows suit, we should be looking at 2024 with the 2023 renewal, but it’d be wise to be open to some flexibility given the strikes mentioned above.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled and ears to the ground. Once we hear any more official news, we’ll post updates here.

Tell Me Lies season 2 cast speculation

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White both look set to return to their titular roles as Lucy and Stephen in season 2. Taking into account how season 1 finished, we can speculate that most of the Tell Me Lies cast will also be reprising their roles.

The likes of Lydia (Natalee Linez), Bree (Catherine Missal), and Evan (Branden Cook) have unfinished business to attend to, so we’d expect their reappearance in season 2.

Viewers were also left wondering what happened to Drew (Benjamin Wadsworth). When it comes to Drew’s absence from the wedding in the season finale, show creator Meaghan Oppenheimer revealed to Forbes that his fate is “something that will be revealed in later seasons.” An interesting use of the word season-s… as well as the suggestions that Drew will be returning to the show, whether in a continuing role or in flashbacks.

The expected Tell Me Lies season 2 cast list:

Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright

Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco

Natalee Linez as Lydia Montgomery

Catherine Missal as Bree

Spencer House as Wrigley

Sonia Mena as Pippa

Branden Cook as Evan

Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew

Alicia Crowder as Diana

What will Tell Me Lies season 2 be about?

Given how season 1 ended (yes, there are spoilers ahead, and here they come…), we saw Lucy blindsided as Stephen left her for Diana. We found out that Stephen was, in fact, driving the night Macy died, Lucy slept with Evan, and, in the modern-day timeline, Stephen is engaged to Lydia.

When it comes to the season 2 plot, then, there’s a hell of a lot to unpack. Show creator, Meaghan Oppenheimer, told TVLine that season 2 will follow the repercussions of Stephen’s betrayal, “I think there will be some revenge plots in season 2. I don’t think that she can tell people about him being in the car because he made it so clear to her that if she were to tell that, she would also have to admit all these other things, and I don’t think she’s at a place where she’s willing to risk that social annihilation and admit how badly she behaved, especially now that she’s seen that it wasn’t even worth it.”

She also said that when it comes to Lucy and Stephen, there’s so much story left to tell, “There are many more breakups and getting back together and breaking up again that has happened in the meantime. I think it would be really fun to explore all that.”

So, even though it appeared that Stephen and Lucy’s relationship was done and dusted, there’s lots more for season 2 to reveal. Seemingly then, it will be full of more red flags, wrong decisions, and, as the title of the show suggests, more lies. And, in a new plot thread for season 2, a deep insight into how revenge will seep into their already dysfunctional relationship.

Where can I watch Tell Me Lies season 2?

Viewers in the US and UK will be able to watch Tell Me Lies season 2 on Hulu and Disney Plus when the show returns.

All 10 episodes of season 1 are currently available to watch on both streaming platforms, whether you’re looking to enjoy it for the first time or binge it all over again while waiting for the new season.

That’s everything we know about Tell Me Lies season 2 for now. Be sure to bookmark the page, and we’ll update you whenever we hear more news.

