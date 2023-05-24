Was that really Pep Guardiola in Ted Lasso season 3, episode 11? Since it first debuted in 2020, Ted Lasso has become a phenomenon with legions of fans across the world.

It’s perhaps unsurprising then that Ted Lasso has managed to convince several big names from the beautiful game to join the Ted Lasso cast. Over three seasons, Gary Lineker, Thierry Henry, Arlo White, Seema Jaswal, and Ian Wright have all made cameo appearances on the comedy series, along with many, many other celebrities.

Still, just because we’re on Ted Lasso season 3 doesn’t mean the show’s ready to rest on its laurels, and Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11 may have given us our biggest footballing cameo yet. Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, seemed to make an appearance, but surely that wasn’t really him. Was that really Pep Guardiola in Ted Lasso season 3, episode 11? S

Was that really Pep Guardiola in Ted Lasso season 3, episode 11?

Yes, that really was Pep Guardiola in Ted Lasso season 3, episode 11. If you sat through the credits, you’d have seen Pep was credited as playing himself in the episode. I guess he’s just a big Ted Lasso fan.

Fun fact, Pep’s not the first football manager to make an appearance in Ted Lasso. Before the Richmond coach took over the world, when he was just a mascot for NBC Sports’ coverage of England’s Premier League, he had a run-in with Pep’s old rival José Mourinho. Check out Ted’s encounter with the Special One below, but needless to say, they don’t get on.

If you love Ted Lasso as much as we did, you should check out our full Ted Lasso season 3 review. We’ve also got the full Ted Lasso’s biscuit recipe if you want to reenact biscuits with the boss yourself.

Finally, we’ve got a story explaining Ted Lasso’s unlikely origins and an extended interview with Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie. If you’re sick of Ted, though, then you should check out our list of the best TV series ever made and find something else to watch.